Ms. Margaret M. Ellis, 80, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at home with family by her bedside. Ms. Ellis was also known as "Red," "Ms. M," and "Young Margaret" by her family members. Ms. Ellis was preceded in death by her companion, Mr. J. P; brother, Joseph Ellis and her daughter, Karleen Ellis.
Ms. Ellis worked all her life at numerous jobs retiring from Southside Regional Medical Center due to health beginning to decline. She will always be a very sweet, loving, caring lady who loved to cook for everyone. She will also be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Ms. Ellis leaves to cherish her loving memories: two sons, Anthony Ellis and John Ellis; four granddaughters, Sharon Akintogunde (Ola), caretaker, Terri Phelps (Kent), Tyeshia Ramos, and Angel Ramos; grandson, Gari Ellis; twelve great grandchildren, Shamia Moore, Shante Thompson (Corey), Shayla, and Kayla Ellis, Tiasha Lane, G'Kayla Ellis, Keyosha Drew, Breonna Drew, Tiara Street, Kieayra Ellis, Andrew Lee, and Kevieon Ellis; two sisters, Ada Ellis and Mable Ellis; a very devoted adopted daughter, Maria Ramos; a host of friends too many to name.
Ms. Ellis will surely be missed.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Evangelist Yvette Hill Lewis-Harris, eulogist and Prophet Rashaun Hill, officiating. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the funeral establishment.
