|
|
Margaret Matthews Turner, 87, of Hopewell passed away on Monday August 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Matthews; her loving husband, Eugene Turner; her sister, May Matthews; and her brother, Harry Matthews. Margaret was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Cleve Turner; daughter, Cheryl T. Franz; grandchildren, Jake Turner, Dale Turner, Dillon Franz; special friends, Arlene and Steve Blythe, Sticko Henderson; and extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 .p.m on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2901 Norfolk St, Hopewell, VA 23860. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church in her honor. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019