Mrs. Margaret Ore Myrick Hollemon, 90, of 7230 Jerusalem Plank Road, Disputanta, Virginia, peacefully gained her wings on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, after a long period of declining health due to Alzheimer's. She was born July 2, 1929, to the late Cornelius and Ophelia Ruffin Myrick in Dinwiddie, Virginia.
At an early age, she confessed the Lord Jesus Christ to be her Savior and joined the Providence Baptist Church, Prince George, Virginia. After marriage, she became a member of the Little Mount Baptist Church, Disputanta, Virginia. As a member of Little Mount Baptist Church, she was a dedicated and loyal member serving as the President of the Missionary Circle, a member of the Hospitality Committee, the Senior Choir, and as a Deaconess. She worked many years in the Educational Division at Southside Virginia Training Center leaving upon her retirement in 1991. Her family and friends enjoyed eating her pound cakes and biscuits as she relished baking for them. She also had a fondness for fishing and gardening. Nevertheless, she had an extraordinary love for poetry. Even with her illness, she was able to recite her favorite poem in its entirety at her ninetieth birthday party. She was truly loved by all and will be miss dearly.
Mrs. Hollemon was preceded in death by four brothers, Herbert Myrick, James Myrick, Cornelius Myrick, and Arthur Myrick; four sisters, Catherine Mason, Elizabeth Harper, Essie Mae Harper, and Gladys McCadden.
Left to treasure her legacy is, husband of 64 years, John Hollemon Sr.; two sons, John Hollemon Jr. (Calandra), and Richard Hollemon (Kimberly Wynn); five grandchildren, Regginald Hollemon (Crystal), John Hollemon III, Richaad Hollemon, Denai Williamson and Cai Williamson; one great-grandson, Cole Hollemon; daughter-in-law, Kim Green Hollemon; brother, Macon Myrick (Dorothy); three sisters-in-law, Bernice Bell, Sally Taylor, Yvonne Myrick; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends, with special support coming from the staff of Gentiva Health Services, Kindred Healthcare, Crater Community Hospice, and the loving hearts and hands of caregivers Carol Taylor, Bridget Mabry, Wanda Garris, Jeanette Cole, Ashley Parham, Gloria Graves, Kim Overton, and Edna Noggins.
A celebration of life service will be held 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Little Mount Baptist Church, 8012 Jerusalem Plank Road, Disputanta, VA, with the Rev. Charles Davis officiating and the Rev. Oscar Hudgins, eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411.
