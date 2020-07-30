Mrs. Margaret P. Andrews departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. Margaret was born on July 31, 1929 in Norfolk, VA, to the late Hunter Peace of Norfolk, VA, and the late Albertine Crump of New York. Margaret had a truly blessed life to reach the age of 90 and on July 31, 2020, she would have been 91 years old.
Margaret was a high school graduate of Booker T. Washington, Norfolk, VA, and College graduate of Norfolk State. She worked at Central State Hospital, Petersburg, VA, for 35 years as an Occupational Therapist.
Margaret was a member of New First Baptist Church, Grant Avenue, Petersburg, VA. Margaret loved to bowl, put puzzles together, doing word search books and an avid watcher of the Young and the Restless.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Andrews; son, David Andrews and her granddaughter, Dekeya Walden.
Margaret is survived by her children, Margaret Lynn Walden (Charles) and Samuel Allen Andrews (Azeta) both of South Chesterfield, VA; grandchildren, Dale Andrews, Marcus Marsh (Arlesia), Joshquinn Andrews, Cherise Andrews, Michael Marsh (Fintress), Cheyne Walden (Markea) and Shalanda Farrow (Roy); great grandchildren, Marcus Marsh, Jr., Talaeya Marsh, Uriel Marsh, Malik Monrancey, Sean, Roman and Seth Farrow; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
My heart and love goes out to her aide, Annie Jackson. That was there for her and they both care about each other very much.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Vonda Batts, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday, July 31, 2020 at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.