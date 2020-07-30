1/1
MARGARET P. ANDREWS
1929 - 2020
Mrs. Margaret P. Andrews departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. Margaret was born on July 31, 1929 in Norfolk, VA, to the late Hunter Peace of Norfolk, VA, and the late Albertine Crump of New York. Margaret had a truly blessed life to reach the age of 90 and on July 31, 2020, she would have been 91 years old.

Margaret was a high school graduate of Booker T. Washington, Norfolk, VA, and College graduate of Norfolk State. She worked at Central State Hospital, Petersburg, VA, for 35 years as an Occupational Therapist.

Margaret was a member of New First Baptist Church, Grant Avenue, Petersburg, VA. Margaret loved to bowl, put puzzles together, doing word search books and an avid watcher of the Young and the Restless.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Andrews; son, David Andrews and her granddaughter, Dekeya Walden.

Margaret is survived by her children, Margaret Lynn Walden (Charles) and Samuel Allen Andrews (Azeta) both of South Chesterfield, VA; grandchildren, Dale Andrews, Marcus Marsh (Arlesia), Joshquinn Andrews, Cherise Andrews, Michael Marsh (Fintress), Cheyne Walden (Markea) and Shalanda Farrow (Roy); great grandchildren, Marcus Marsh, Jr., Talaeya Marsh, Uriel Marsh, Malik Monrancey, Sean, Roman and Seth Farrow; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

My heart and love goes out to her aide, Annie Jackson. That was there for her and they both care about each other very much.

Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Vonda Batts, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday, July 31, 2020 at the funeral establishment.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
AUG
1
Service
03:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
July 29, 2020
Lynn, Allen and your families my prayers are with you. Your mother was a beautiful person and always willing to help others. God be with you during this trying time.
Barbara Todd
Friend
July 29, 2020
Azeta & Allen there are times when we all need extra Love & Care this is one of those times. I am sorry to hear about the passing of your mother. God has selected her to come and be in His presence and give her all the things He promised in His Word. Continue to be blessed and you have my sincere condolences and love. Peace & Love Carla
Carla R. Vines
Friend
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I remember Ms. Margaret and my gramma, Ruth Barber, were good friends while I was growing up. We all bowled together on Central State bowling league for a lot of years. Her nickname for me was Nikki and she was always good to me. Sorry to see she has passed on.
Monique Barber Harris
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
Allen (Azeta) and Lynn...may you be comforted in the Lord, knowing that you did right by your mother. She was a good mother. Allen, I think back to how she accommodated the AASingers for many years. Remember when we all stayed over your house..lol. Treasure the memories
Dee
Dolores White
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Delores w. Jones
Friend
July 22, 2020
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family in your time of bereavement.
Anthony and Cynthia Brown,Sr.
July 22, 2020
MAY GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU DOING THIS TIME OF SORROW.REMEMBER EARTH HAS NO SORROW THAT HEAVEN CAN NOT HEAL
MARY MILES NELSON
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. We pray that God will comfort the family and give you his peace.
Kathy and Robert West
July 20, 2020
To the family...Margret was a lovely lady.Sorry for your loss.
Joyce Belfield
