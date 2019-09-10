Home

J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
MARGARET S. THIGPEN

MARGARET S. THIGPEN Obituary
Ms. Margaret S. Thigpen of Ashland, Va., entered into eternal rest Monday, September 9, 2019, at Hiram W. Davis Medical Center Petersburg, Va.
Professional Services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Va., (North Dinwiddie County). Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director, (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Sept. 10, 2019
