Mrs. Margaret Thorpe of 19703 Wrenn Drive, Dinwiddie, VA, departed this life Monday, March 30, 2020, at her residence.
Viewing will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon, Saturday, April 4, 2020, at J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be private at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines for funeral attendances.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 3, 2020