Margaret Warf Gilliam, 97, of Carson, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on August 23, 2019, at her home. She was born February 5, 1922, to the late Claude and Hattie Warf. She was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Gilliam; brothers, Thomas Warf, Johhny Warf, and Lewis Warf; sisters, Meda Warf Spiers; and sons-in-law, Billy Frye and Tom Watson. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Irma Gilliam Frye and Ruth Ann Gilliam Watson; son, Mack Gilliam (Barbara); grandchildren, Margaret Ann Frye Wright (Donald), Michael Frye (Carol), Henry Frye (Michelle), Will Watson (Crystal), Jamie Gilliam, Blair Gilliam Sammler (Will), and Blake Gilliam (Meredith); great-grandchildren, Tracy and Nicole Frye, Daniel, David and Dawn Frye, Zoey Sammler, Amos Watson and Rebecca Elder; brother, Claude Warf, Jr. sister, Annie Lee Warf Wills as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Margaret was devout Christian and dedicated member of Sappony Baptist Church for over 76 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, quilting, cooking, dancing, and being outdoors amongst the Lord's creations.
A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25, at Antioch Baptist Church in Yale, Virginia. Family and friends will gather to fellowship and share fond memories of Margaret during a Celebration of Life dinner at the Carson Volunteer Fire Department 6-8 p.m. also on Sunday, August 25. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carson Volunteer Fire Department, 19806 Halifax Rd, Carson, Virginia 23830 or to Sappony Baptist Church, c/o of Patty harper, P.O. Box 72, Stony Creek, Virginia 23882.
