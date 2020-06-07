Or Copy this URL to Share

Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family

Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family



Margaret's first job was in the Farmers Bank of Rockingham. She earned a teaching degree from St. Andrews College in 1964, and taught at L.J. Bell Elementary School in Rockingham as well as elementary schools in Petersburg. Throughout her life, Margaret was always involved in hobbies, crafts, and projects but she was most proud of being an antique toy historian and lecturer on the importance of 18th and 19th century toys in American history. For twenty years she traveled to several cities in Virginia with her toy collection discussing the historical background of each and every toy.

She will be laid to rest beside her first husband in Richmond County Memorial Park located in Rockingham. Condolences may be offered at

Services will be private. Margaret Craft Wright, 89, formerly of Rockingham, NC, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her first husband of 22 years, Manuel J. King, Jr., of Rockingham; and her second husband of 25 years, Augustus Wright, of Petersburg, VA. She is survived by her son, Mark (Bonnie), and her daughter, Bonnie (Debra); grandsons, Andrew and Matthew, great grandchildren Teddy and Baylee; stepchildren, Cleve (Suzanne) and Betty Ann (Larry) and other members of the Wright family.Margaret's first job was in the Farmers Bank of Rockingham. She earned a teaching degree from St. Andrews College in 1964, and taught at L.J. Bell Elementary School in Rockingham as well as elementary schools in Petersburg. Throughout her life, Margaret was always involved in hobbies, crafts, and projects but she was most proud of being an antique toy historian and lecturer on the importance of 18th and 19th century toys in American history. For twenty years she traveled to several cities in Virginia with her toy collection discussing the historical background of each and every toy.She will be laid to rest beside her first husband in Richmond County Memorial Park located in Rockingham. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com. Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store