|
|
MARGARETTE D. FISHER
Mrs. Margarette Dorothy Fisher of 20413 Loyal Avenue, South Chesterfield, VA, departed this life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. The daughter of the late Hallie and Renetta Wheeler, Margarette was born in Florence, SC. She was the second oldest of five children, having two brothers, Caesar W. Wheeler, of Roslyn, PA and the late Hollie H. Wheeler of Central Islip, PA, and two late sisters, Hattie M. Wheeler of Washington, DC and Annie B.Thomas of Philadelphia, PA.
Margarette was raised in Andrews, SC, and attended Rosemary Elementary and High School. She continued her education at Allen University in Columbia, SC, receiving a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She immediately pursued her teaching career with her first assignment in Edgefield, SC, before she transferred to a school in her hometown of Andrews, SC.
On June 10, 1949, Margarette married the late Nathaniel A. Fisher and to that union two daughters were added to their family; Natalie D. Fisher of McLean, VA and Nanette E. Fisher of Herndon, VA. The Fishers built a home in South Chesterfield, VA and Margarette resumed teaching career in Chesterfield County Schools. She first taught at Union Grove Elementary, where she met fellow teacher, Evelyn S. Tucker of South Chesterfield, VA, who became her lifelong and devoted friend. Margarette was later assigned to Ettrick Elementary where she taught for eight years before retiring 1976, culminating a 26-year career in teaching.
In retirement, Margarette enjoyed reading, shopping, caring for the flowers in her yard, and visiting with friends. She was also a longtime member of Zion Baptist Church on Byrne Street in Petersburg. Even long after leaving teaching, Margarette often saw some of the children she taught and they still remembered her. Some would come by to say hello and give her a big hug. It meant a great deal to her that they still cared. She was grateful for their kind words and deeds.
Whenever she could, Margarette loved spending time with her daughters; three granddaughters, Dr. Aikya F. Waldo of Pinehurst, NC, Dalia S. Wimberly of Durham, NC, and Sloan F. McCoy of Upper Marlboro, MD; five great-grandchildren, Mikaila S., Alexis R., and Roman N. Waldo of Pinehurst, NC, and Tyson S. and Myles E. Wimberly of Durham, NC; three nieces, Tonya Wheeler of Winchester, VA, Monique Wheeler of Central Islip, and Michelle Chambers of Willow Grove, PA; four nephews, Kirkland and Rodney Wheeler of Roslyn, PA, the late Charles Wheeler of Washington, DC, and the late Harold Thomas of Philadelphia, PA; as well as a host of other loving relatives, neighbors, friends, including her devoted caregivers Markeisha Jones of Petersburg, VA and Jerita Todd of Colonial Heights, VA who worked tirelessly to ensure she received optimum care in the final season of her life.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019