A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Margie Jackson who was called home to rest on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her residence in Petersburg, VA, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. Rev. Wanda Wallace-Tucker, pastor of Little Mount Baptist Church, Blackstone, VA, will officiate. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA.
The family is being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA (804)324-5529. rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., Funeral Director. www.tuckerandfisher.com