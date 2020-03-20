|
|
Mrs. Margo Jennings Dunbar, was born on September 13, 1938, to the late Reverend James Jennings, Sr. and Irene Hill Jennings in Birmingham, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Patricia Dunbar Cowin.
Margo's beautiful life will forever be cherished by: her husband, Rudolph; daughter, Barbara Jean Dunbar (Susie); one grandson, Darryl Wayne Dunbar (Donna); one great grandson, Darry De'on Dunbar, all from Birmingham, Alabama; siblings, Teresa Jennings Woodruff, James Jennings, Jr., JoAnn Danzey Nabors (Anthony), Cynthia Danzey Canada; one sister-in-law, Helen Brown; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 23, 2020, at First Baptist Church of City Point, 1117 Pierce Street, Hopewell, VA, the Rev. Rudolph Randell. Pastor. The entombment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020