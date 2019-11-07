|
Mother Margoree "Margie" Coleman, 66, of 4408 Morning Hill Dr., Disputanta, Virginia, received her wings unexpectedly on the morning of Friday, November 1, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Coleman was born on December 17, 1952, to the late Julia and Eddie Jones, Sr. She graduated from Sussex Central High School in 1972. She was a faithful and active member of her church, Christian Outreach Ministry, Waverly, VA, led by Bishops Garland and Wendi Chambliss.
Margoree was a loyal bus driver typically for special needs children for the Petersburg City Public Schools for over thirty years. Her interests included, but not limited to, family worship, soap operas, gardening, couponing, and cooking. Our beloved mother and grandmother gave a helping hand to many and would do anything for her family.
Mrs. Coleman has been welcomed through the gates by soulmate and best friend, Carcelius Parham, Sr; her second husband, Deacon Jeffrey Coleman, a loyal and great companion for many years; her parents, Eddie and Julia Jones; siblings, Juanita Jones, Julia "Loretta" Birchett, Eddie "Fireball" Jones, Jr.; and best friend, Dora Bates.
Margoree is survived by her children, Latricia Parham of Fredericksburg, VA, and Carcelius Parham, Jr. (Lenicia) of Buffalo, NY; stepchildren, Michelle and Eric Coleman; siblings, Rev. Horace Jones (Sylvia), Clyde Jones (Letita), Jacqueline Womack, Rose Jones of Norfolk, VA; Shelia Jones, Bobbie Wilkins (Lawrence) of Laurel, MD; sisters-in-law, Faye Jones, Carol Ann Butts, Diane Moody, Ruth White, and devoted Hazel Pitt; brothers-in-law, Richard Parham (Christine), and James Parham; grandchildren, devoted Jayla Parham and Jakya Thomas; step grandchildren, Sade Coleman, Eric Jr. and James Coles, Derrick and Darrell Aiden, Jessica and Destiny Aiden, and Ashley Williams; host of nieces and nephews she loved dearly; host of cousins, other relatives and friends and two special young men she looked as her own, Arrigo "Rico" Pate (Regina) and John "Jay Jay" Shaw.
The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to dedicated and loving friends: Mrs. Mary Hannon, Cynthia Morrison, Bates Family, Christian Outreach Ministry and Petersburg City Public School Transportation.
Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Christian Outreach Ministry, 12449 Beaverdam Rd., Waverly, VA. Bishop Garland and Wendi Chambliss, officiating. Interment will follow Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd., Sufflok, VA. Public viewing will be Friday, November 8, 2019, from 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St, Petersburg, VA, 23803. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019