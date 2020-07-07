Maria Mercedes Gomez Hart Stech was born into this world on January 2nd, 1934, bringing light and love along with her to Havana Cuba. This light joined the heavens above us on July 3rd, 2020, while residing in her home of 42 years in Ettrick, Virginia. After living 27 years in Cuba she and her two sons immigrated to America landing in Florida. Mercedes and her family lived happily in Florida before coming to Virginia in 1969. Her dedication shined through when she received citizenship in 1972. She then attended college at VCU pursuing a bachelor's degree in science. Within those years Mercedes got married to John R. Stech before graduating VCU in 1975. A strong willed woman, she then worked in the Central State Hospital as a Librarian until she retired and lived out the rest of her life filled surrounded by laughter, love, and family. The memory of Mercedes resides in her children, Enrique Hart, Carlos Hart, Lucy Hart, Jennie Owen, and Billy Owen. As well as her grandchildren; Sophia Hart, Kaleb Hart, Kati Dustan, Chris Edwards, Courtney Wilkinson, Jason Stech, and Scott Stech. Even further, she lives though her great grandchildren; Austin Edwards, Maddie Edwards, Noah Edwards, McKinzie Stanley, Patience Stanley, Connor Stech, and Adelaide Dustan. Now, may she live within us all. Friends are welcome to visit Mercedes from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church 7310 Squirrel Level Rd., Petersburg, VA 23805. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to St. John's Catholic Church Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.