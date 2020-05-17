|
|
Mariam Denice Davis, 60, of 11024 Margarita D. Ragsdale St., McKenney was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1959 to Ora Davis Wyatt and the late James (Muck) Wyatt, in Dewitt VA.
She was known for her compassion, style, kindness and warm heart. She was also known to be a firecracker, but had the spirit of an angel.
Mariam dedicated 27 years of service to the state of Virginia at Southside Virginia Training Center. She enjoyed cooking, shopping and traveling.
Mariam was predeceased by her sister, Jacquelyn Wyatt Green.
She leaves to cherish memories: her loving mother Ora Davis Wyatt; devoted husband of 21 years, David Davis; three loving children: Maurice Wyatt, Erik Coleman, and Arnitra Coleman; four grandchildren: Takia, Kierra, Khalyah, and Kapree; three sisters: Cynthia Wyatt, Mildred Wyatt, and Amanda Wyatt; two brothers: James Wyatt (Florence) and Cedric Wyatt; seven aunts: Dorothy Wyatt, Evelyn Perkins (Stanley), Lillian Moore, Geneva Stewart, Floris Lipperman (Michael), Bertha Frazier and Phyllis Wyatt; six uncles: Joseph Wyatt, Leon Wyatt, Samuel Wyatt, Thomas Wyatt, Robert Davis (Leatha), and Samuel Davis; seven sisters-in-law; one devoted - Arlene Davis; six brothers-in law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, amongst them, two devoted friends: Gwen Mabry and Leah Weaver.
A private graveside service for Mrs. Davis will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Alexander Williams, officiating. Mrs. Davis can be viewed on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 2pm - 8pm at the McKenney Chapel.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd, McKenney. (804) 478-4411. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from May 17 to May 18, 2020