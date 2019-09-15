|
Marian Ethyl Orrell Manning of Huntington, WV, died September 3, 2019, having just celebrated her 90th Birthday.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Harry Hamilton Manning; and brothers, John Orrell and David Orrell. She leaves behind daughters, Maria Theresa Manning of Buckhannon, WV; and Janice Elizabeth Halloran of Hickory, NC; son-in-law, Shawn Halloran; and grandchildren, Zachary Arthur Halloran, Bailey Harry Halloran and Zoe Ana Halloran of Hickory, NC. Surviving are siblings, Frank Orrell, Jr. of Petersburg, VA, and Elaine Westbrook of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins across the country.
Born in Youngstown, OH, July 16, 1929, to Anna Sopkovich Orrell and Frank James Orrell, Marian grew up in Petersburg, VA. She began her life of volunteering and service to others at nearby Ft. Lee, VA, in the USO, which is how she met her husband, who she married on October 11, 1952.
Her Green Thumb, cookie and candy-making skills were legendary and widely-shared. Her infectious smile and generous heart brought joy to many. Her generosity continues after her death by donating her body to Marshall University Medical School.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. October 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington, WV.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019