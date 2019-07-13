|
Miss Marianna Harris, 76, of Chesterfield, VA, departed this life on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at VCU/MCV Medical Center.
She was a native of Chesterfield, VA, and the eldest child of the late Richard and Carrie Harris. She was preceded in death by siblings: Averlee, Gloria, Emerson and John Richard Harris.
Marianna was baptized at Union Grove Baptist Church, where she served faithfully in the Golden Circle Ministry until declining health prevented her participation. Marianna was educated in the Chesterfield County Public Schools. She worked for many years at the Baptist Children's Home. She later rendered 20 years of service to the Lucy Corr Nursing Home in Chesterfield County.
Marianna was a loving aunt who served up delectable biscuits to her nieces and nephews. For many years, she was the primary sitter for several children in the family. She also enjoyed gardening and word search Puzzles.
Marianna leaves to cherish her memories: devoted sisters, Venessa H. Bond (Daniel) and Jacqueline M. Harris of South Chesterfield, VA; four brothers, Dr. James Henry Harris (Dr. Demetrius) of Richmond, VA, Rev. Douglas Harris (Gloria) of Chester, VA, Horace Harris (Trenia) of Colonial Heights, VA and Glenn Harris (Dr. Charlotte) of Henrico, VA; aunts, Bernice Jones Mason and Mary Freda Harris; sister-in-law Delores Cone Harris; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 noon, Monday, July 15, 2019, at Union Grove Baptist Church, 19111 Church Road, South Chesterfield, VA, the Rev. Dr. William E. Johnson III, pastor, officiating and Rev. Dr. James Henry Harris, pastor of Second Baptist Church, Richmond, VA, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 11:00 a.m. at the church the day of the service.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 13 to July 14, 2019