Our hearts were saddened on Wednesday, April 3, 2018, by the passing of our beloved, Mrs. Marie A. Briggs, 60, of 819 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA. She was the daughter of the late Margery Knelanger and Basil Osborn. She was also preceded in death by her son, Kevin.
Marie was truly dedicated and outgoing, wonderful warm spirit-person. She like people for who they were and not for what they were worth. She was an avid fan of the Seattle Seahawks, but she really didn't know anything about football, she just wanted them to win, her team, her state. She had one special holiday it was Thanksgiving it would bring the family together.
She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and special friend to many.
Marie leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Elvin Briggs; son, Gerald Sawyer; grandson, Anthony Sawyer; sisters, Esther Osborn, Alice Jones, and Marge Womach; nieces, Launa Osborn, Sareena and Sateeva Johnson; nephews, Albert Torres, Joshua and Jeremy Jones; great nephew, Junior Nunn; brother-in-law, Larry Briggs; aunts, Doris Jones, Rev. Ethel Poarch and her ride-or-die friend, Earla Law; a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be private.
The family will assemble 12:00 Noon the day of the service and will also receive friends at 819 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019