Marie Anna "Granny" Smith, 83, of Prince George, VA, went to be with her Lord August 2, 2019. She was born January 7, 1936, and was a daughter of the late Frederick A. Jolly and Mary Thomas Jolly; she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Charles W. Smith, Sr.; and her brother, Arthur E. Jolly.
Marie is survived by her son, Charles W. Smith, Jr. and wife, Diana; daughter, Denise Saunders; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Helana, Ann Marie, Rachel, Carrie, Stephanie and Kristy; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Frances A. Hickman; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 820 W. Broadway, Hopewell, VA. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019