Marie Bauer Mullins, 82, formerly of Colonial Heights, VA, passed away in Jacksonville, FL, on August 2, 2020. She was born in Hlas, Czechoslovakia on Christmas Eve, 1937. In the aftermath of World War II and following the death of her father, Marie's family was forced to move to West Germany. Settling in the Giessen area, it was there that she met and married her Army husband of 49 years, Willie (Bill) Mullins. As an Army spouse, Marie turned every relocation into an adventure and each new residence into the family home. A devoted mother and "Omi," she adored spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, bowling, golfing, walking, watching tennis, and had a special fondness for the family pets and backyard wildlife. Marie is survived by her son, Mike and his wife, Charlotte, of Huntsville, AL; her son, Craig and his wife, Jeanne, of Jacksonville, FL; her grandchildren, Jennifer Mullins (Kyle Grew) of Columbia, MD, Jason Mullins, of Philadelphia, PA, Candice Carta (Tony and daughter, Laila) of Jacksonville, FL; and Bryce Mullins, of Jacksonville, FL; her brother, Helmut Bauer of Dillenburg, Germany; her sister, Erna Lischka, of Staufenberg, Germany; and her sister, Helga Weisto, of Palm Bay, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Franz and Eva (Karban) Bauer; her husband, Bill, and their infant son, Steven; her brothers, Franz Bauer and Herman Bauer; and her sister, Hilde Myers. A private graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marie to the SPCA of Petersburg-Colonial Heights, 104A Pickwick Ave., Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.