Ms. Marie Crawley, surrounded by an abundance of friends and family, left her earthly home to enter into eternal rest on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born in South Boston, VA, on March 3, 1944, to the late Mary Lee Crawley Wheat and Hayward Walter. She attended Owens Grove public schools in South Boston.
Marie relocated to Hopewell in 1958 to be close to her family and to seek occupational opportunities. She was employed as a cook at Quick Lunch and Honeybee's in Hopewell, VA. In 1984, Honeybee's moved to Florida, and Marie moved to Florida to continue to work in the restaurant.
She confessed Christ at an early age, was baptized and joined Owens Baptist Church in South Boston, Virginia. In 2002, Marie joined Calvary Temple Church in Petersburg, VA, and remained a member until she joined Morning Star Baptist Church in 2007. She was a loving matriarch and devout Christian.
Marie's health declined in 1993; however, her faith remained strong. As stated in 2 Timothy 4:7, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith."
She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
Marie leaves to cherish her memory: five children, Brenda and James Crawley of Hopewell, June Jones (Darick) of Chester, Melvin Crawley (Lisa) of Winter Haven, FL, David Crawley of Hopewell; five grandchildren, Terica Crawley of Hopewell, Tiffany Crawley (Jauron) of Petersburg, Caleb, Diamond and Crystal Crawley of Florida; three great-grandchildren, Zyi' Azia and Nicoles Taylor of Petersburg, and Quinn Crawley of Florida, one brother, Ronnie Crawley of Charles City; three nieces, Gisele Tabb, Sutina Tabb and Torri Crawley, all of Charles City; along with a host of cousins and other relatives too extensive to mention.
We wish to give special thanks to TLC Home Health and Encompass Home Health for their dedicated and devoted services throughout the years.
Service will be held 12:00 noon, Friday, July 26, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 1660 Dupuy Road, Petersburg, VA, Dr. Gregory Williams, pastor. Rev. Dr. Millard F. Boone III, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 25 to July 26, 2019