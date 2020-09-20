1/1
MARIE ELIZABETH TENCH
1943 - 2020
Marie Elizabeth Tench, 77, of Dinwiddie went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. Born July 10, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Virginia Alley Tatum, and was also preceded in death by her significant other, Newton Elmore. Marie loved racing and was a member of the Lions Club. She is survived by her daughter, Tracie Seay; sisters, Mary Allgood (Butch), Shirley Shows; adopted special daughters, Kristie Skinner (Izabel and Vinnie), Joyce Selden; loving and devoted friends, Irma Davenport, Deloris Sheldon, Rhonda Chapman; special niece and greatniece, Angie Loy and family, Shelby Seay; and special extended family members, Shelly Shaw (Ben), David Seay, John Seay; many devoted caregivers, friends and other extended family members.. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes, 6616 Boydton Plank Road, N. Dinwiddie, VA 23803. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike #303, North Chesterfield, VA 23235. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index on Sep. 20, 2020.
