|
|
Marie Emma Hofmann, 94, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Christian Schmidt and Emma G. Schmidt; her loving husband, Adolph Hofmann, Sr.; and a daughter, Gail Hofmann Gilman.
She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Smith (Tommie); daughter, Amy Butler (Bill); daughter, Charlotte Hofmann; son, Adolph Hofmann, Jr. (Beverly); daughter, Laurie Newell (Larry); six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Paula Schwanz; longtime friend, Jessie Moore; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Marie was longtime member of St. James Catholic Church in Hopewell.
A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m.; followed by the family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home Hopewell Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 510 W. Poythress St., Hopewell, VA 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019