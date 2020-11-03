Marilyn Ann Scales Underwood was born in Buffalo, NY on May 29, 1936. She was raised in Buffalo by Bessie Scales, a determined, God-fearing single mother. Early in life, Marilyn decided the kind of life she wanted to live. Witnessing her mother's strength and determination gave her the faith that she too could have a family and a rewarding life if she worked hard.
Marilyn earned her nursing credentials while in Buffalo and worked briefly in the emergency room of the local hospital. However, this was not her heart's desire. She wanted to be a fashion designer in the Fashion Capital of the World. So, she left Buffalo to attend the prestigious Trapenhagen School of Fashion in New York City.
Soon after graduation, she was hired as the first black woman at the world famous Barmon Brother Company, Inc and spent a year designing clothes and making custom drapes for New York Department Stores. Shortly into her career, she met and married a military gentleman by the name of Frank Underwood. When she became pregnant, after one year of marriage, she had to terminate her position at Barmon Brothers due to laws at the time prohibiting pregnancy during employment. Marilyn consequently dove into being a stay-at-home mom, who traveled the world as a military spouse. She and her family lived in twenty-two different homes over the course of their lives together.
Marilyn was always very involved in the lives and school careers of their children and active in church activities. She and her husband Frank also built one of the largest African American groups within the Amway corporation. During the last thirty years of her life, Marilyn bravely battled the effects of Multiple Sclerosis. She transitioned to God's heavenly arms on October 28, 2020.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Col. (Ret.) Frank Underwood Sr.; sons, Frank Jr., and Blair; daughters, Marlo and Mellisa; her brothers, Charles and Bryant Frazier; daughter-in-law, Désirée; sons-in-law, Jackson Collins and Michael Rose; grandchildren, Khloé, Kamden, Paris, Brielle, Blake, Owen, Carter, Austin, Kyle, Brock and a host of other relatives and friends.
