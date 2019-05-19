|
Marilyn Huffman Stoss, 88, died peacefully in Chesapeake, VA, on January 26, 2019, with her daughters by her side. Formerly of Palm Coast, FL, and Prince George, VA, she was born in Louisville, KY, and grew up in Memphis, TN. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, John F. Stoss and their infant son, Kenneth Wade Stoss. Also by her parents, Mary Burns Huffman and William Huffman of Memphis, TN, as well as her brothers William, Clifford and Robert and sisters Margaret Lee (Irvine) and her twin Carolyn (Graham). She is survived by her daughters, Margaret (Ron) Webster of Chesapeake and Norma Clarke of Palm Springs, CA; three grandchildren, Mark Collier (Mary) of Jonesborough, TN, Eric Clarke of Eugene, OR and Kate (Kellen) Flynn of Dallas, TX, and also two great-grandchildren, Noah and Ava Joy Collier and several nieces and nephews. Marilyn retired from The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company in 1991 after many years of employment. An avid bingo player, we're hoping she's yelling bingo in heaven now. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Petersburg, VA.
Marilyn was a supporter of and would be pleased with donations to that facility in lieu of flowers. , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or www.st.jude.org. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
