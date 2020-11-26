Mrs. Marilyn J. White, 69, of 1133 Maryville Avenue, Hopewell, VA, departed this life on Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond, VA. Jenell as she was affectionately known was born November 26, 1950.
She was a member of Rose of Sharon Church in Waverly, VA. Jenell enjoyed watching scary movies, the Wendy Williams Show and helping people in need.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie Wilson; brother, Darryl Wilson; aunts, May Bryson, Harriet Denison, and Curlee Johnson; grandmother, Pearl Wilder; uncles, Junior Wilder, Buster Wilder and Blue Denison; mothers-in-law, Emma White and Lilly White; father-in-law, Harvey White; and brothers-in-law, James Williams and Lele White.
Marilyn leaves to cherish her memories: a loving and devoted husband, Charles A. White; children, Theresa Gray, John Gilmore, Donald Gilmore and Katrina Gilmore; stepchildren, Charles Spratley and Samantha White; grandchildren, Latoya Gray, Monique Gray, Xavier Bryant, Chante Gilmore, Verdale Gray, TreVeoone Bryant, Javonte McGee, Jada Gilmore, Special Gray, ZelQuira Trent, Deja Sallis and Marilyn Gilmore; great grandchildren, Nova Gray, Xzavier Sallis, Jaden Sallis, Harper McGee, Aliah Johnson, Doris Jr., and Kynsen McGee; sisters, Margie Powe (Bernard) and Dorothy Watts (William); brothers, James Wilson (Laura), Johnny Wilson (Sandra) and David Wilson; aunt, Ruby Wilder; uncle, Robert Byson; sisters-in-law, Frances White, Annette White, Lorraine Cooke, Margaret Jones (Willie) and Joyce Rose (David); brothers-in-law, Jerome White, Demetrius White (Ann), Linwood White, Harvey White, Jr., Ed Williams (Doris) and Calvin White; nephews, Lee White and Derrick Taylor; cousins, Maggie Wilson, Cyder Littlejohn, Rosalind Bryson, Bunny Bryson, Carroll Johnson, and Tony Wilder; god daughter, Keyon White; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Elder Isaac Holmes, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.