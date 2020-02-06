|
|
Mrs. Marion Armenta Taylor Hayes, 90, of Henrico, VA, went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Martha Taylor, and her daughter, Lauren C. Bland.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory her son, Vance F. Hayes, Sr. (Sarah); daughter, Rita Willis; grandson, Vance F. Hayes, Jr. (Tia); granddaughter, Toni Burrell (James III); great grandchildren, Savannah, James IV, Kelsie and Kendall Burrell, Mi'King and Ah'mir; brother, Henry Taylor; devoted sister, Mary Bonner; sister-in-law, Bertina Taylor; devoted niece, Joan Clark (Hilton); god-daughter, Harriet Day (David); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She leaves a lasting legacy, as those who knew her were blessed by her presence.
Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, and Rev. Reuben J. Boyd, Jr., Pastor of Third Street Bethel A.M.E. Church, Richmond, VA, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020