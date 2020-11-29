1/1
MARION BEAUMONT
1936 - 2020
Marion Earl Beaumont gave up his place on this earth on November 18, 2020 and moved to his new address in Heaven.
He was born in Petal, Mississippi on June 24, 1936 to Edward Herbert Beaumont, Sr. and Christine McGilvary Beaumont. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Edward H Beaumont, Jr. He graduated from Petal High School in May 1954 and from Mississippi Southern College in May 1958 with degrees in Mathematics and Physics. It was in the Petal school system that he met the love of his life and lifetime partner, Mary Kathryn Hearding. They were fast friends from Kindergarten and were married on December 22, 1956. He was fortunate enough to have drawn Mary's name for presentation of a Christmas gift that first year. A gift that she still has to this day.
After college graduation, he entered active duty with the U.S. Army as a 2d Lieutenant and served proudly for the next 22 years. Following numerous assignments, both stateside and overseas, he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1981. LTC Beaumont's, overseas assignments included two, three year tours in Germany and one year stints in Korea and Vietnam. He served as an Army Aviator qualified to fly both Fixed Wing and Helicopters. During his Vietnam tour he piloted "HUEY" helicopter gunships with the 1st Air Cavalry Division. For his military service, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), and The Air Medal (several awards). Following his retirement from active military service, he was awarded the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service while employed at Fort Lee, VA.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two adult children, Kathrine Ann (Kathy) Conner (Gregg) of Powhatan, VA and Dr. Marion Earl Beaumont II (Jenny) of Raleigh, NC; four Grandchildren, Brett Beaumont Conner and Morgan Leigh Conner, both of Powhatan, and Logan Patrick Beaumont and Ryder Gibson Beaumont of Raleigh, NC. Additionally, he is survived by a brother, Nollie Hugh Beaumont (Linda) of Petal, MS, as well as, a number of nieces and nephews.
In recent years, Marion and Mary enjoyed the Christian love and fellowship of their Church Family at the Second Baptist Church of Petersburg, VA.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Second Baptist Church, 3355 Johnson Road, Petersburg, VA 23805, with Pastor Joe Lewis officiating. Interment will be private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes and Crematory. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
