MARION CARROLL BLAHA
Marion Carroll Blaha, 89, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Born in South Boston, VA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. Carroll and Marion Lowry Carroll. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, John R. Blaha, Sr.; daughter, Lena Halstead; and sisters, Ruth Wall and Alma Crowder. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Blaha (Andrew); sons, Harry Simmons, Jr. (Michelle), and John R. Blaha, Jr. (Amy); grandchildren, Donald Quentin Dailey, Jr., Taylor Dailey, Rachel Simmons, Harry Simmons, III. (Rebecca), Beatrice Thomas (Greg), John R. Blaha, III. (Mallory), Josephine Thompson (Mark), Jessica West (James), and Julianne Stirrup; 8 great-grandchildren; and 3 nephews; and the UBL Framily. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Colonial Heights Fire & EMS, 100 B Highland Ave, Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
OCT
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
