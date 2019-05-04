|
|
Mrs. Marion Elizabeth Kizzie Brown, 76, of 1648 West Clara Drive, Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal healing on Thursday, April 30, 2019, at Dinwiddie Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Marion was born on February 19, 1943, in Petersburg, VA, to the late Reverend Henry Thomas and Elnora Barber Kizzie. She was educated in the Petersburg School System and employed by Central State Hospital until her declining health.
As a child, Marion received Christ and became a member of Mount Olivet Baptist Church then later in life she became a member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of God In Christ.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Brown; son, Edwin "Bootsy" Kizzie; sisters, Adele Batten, Zelma Hoosier, Martha Barnes, Ann Riggins, Patricia Ward; and brothers, Henry T. Kizzie, Jr. and James Kizzie.
Loving memories of Marion will be cherished by her children, Aaron M. Kizzie (Annette) of Henrico, VA, David O. Kizzie (Juanita) of Upper Marlboro, MD, and devoted daughter, Adrian B. Bright (Kenneth) of Petersburg, VA; grandchildren, Monte Bland, Travis Talley, Avian Mills, Quiana Pope (Chris), Ashley Kizzie, Dorian Kizzie, Kourtney Bright, Breon Kizzie, Camille Kizzie, and Ersell Kizzie; fifteen great grandchildren; sisters, Audrey Johnson and Jacqueline Roney of Petersburg, VA, and LaBarbara Lawrence of Chesapeake, VA; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; longtime friends, Susie Kemp, Alonia P. Smith, Joyce Rosser, Alice Parham and the Mallory Family.
A special thanks to her devoted caregiver, companion and friend who was there for our mother at times we could not, Evelyn Taylor. Also a special thanks to Reverend Jeffery Dodson, Sr. and the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of God in Christ Family, Emcompass Home Health and Dr. Ojediron.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of God In Christ, 233 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Pastor, eulogist. Interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 4 to May 5, 2019