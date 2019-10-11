Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
MARION LEON DARBYSHIRE


1932 - 2019
MARION LEON DARBYSHIRE Obituary
Marion Leon Darbyshire, 87, of Hopewell, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Born in Lamar, Colorado, he was the son of the late Clyde Darbyshire and Esther Moss Darbyshire. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet Darbyshire; and brothers, Alfred Darbyshire and Neil Darbyshire. Marion proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He spent his career as a truck driver and retired after many years. He enjoyed being active in the Hopewell Moose Lodge. Most of all, he loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his son, William Darbyshire (Esther); daughter, Dannette Darbyshire; granddaughter, Victoria Forehand; great-grandchildren, Patricia Kirkland (John) and Stephen Forehand; soon to be great-great-grandchild, Vincent Kirkland; brother, Lawrence Darbyshire (Marie); and sisters-in-law, Frances Webster (Herbert) and Arlene Faison.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
