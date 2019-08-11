|
MARJORIE T. MINETREE
Marjorie T. Minetree, 87, of Colonial Heights passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Born October 24, 1931, she was the daughter of the late William Berkley and Lynne Brooks Tucker, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Young Minetree, Sr. Marjorie was a longtime member of Kenwood United Methodist Church and retired as Cafeteria Manager from Rohoic Elementary School after 20 years of service.
She is survived by her children, Marvin Y. "Bubba" Minetree, Jr. of Petersburg, Susan Minetree Crist and husband, J.B. of Colonial Heights; and grandson, A.J. Crist of Kill Devil Hills, NC.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to all the staff members at Colonial Heights Health Care Center for their extraordinary care of Mrs. Minetree.
Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kenwood United Methodist Church, 25200 Ritchie Avenue, Petersburg, VA 23803.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019