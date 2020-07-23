Our hearts were saddened of the passing of our loved one Mark Anthony Green "Eyez," 52, of Stony Creek, Virginia, entered eternal rest Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his residence.



Mark A. Green was born on August 3, 1967, to the late Warren Massenburg and Florine Green-Gilliam of Stony Creek, VA. At an early age, he joined New Hope Baptist Church. Mark graduated from Sussex Central High School "Class of 1985." While attending High School he played in the band and played football. He was employed at County Waste of Chesterfield, VA.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Green; and father, Warren Massenburgl;nephew, Michael Anthony Stiles III; and uncles and aunts.



Mark was a devoted father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He was the Vice President of the "Black Dragon Kings" Motorcycle Club, which he loved riding "Ruby G" his motorcycle.



He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted mother, Florine Green-Gilliam of the home; grandmother, Katherine Green of the home; a loving and devoted son Terriane` Miles (Ta'Kelia); two step-sons, Antoine and Joseph Smith of Hopewell, VA; a grandson, Kartel Miles; granddaughter, Zi'Yonna Vaughan; three sisters, Apostle Barbie Roundtree (Terrance), Nicole Evans (Raymond), and S. Michelle Massenburg Stewart; two brothers, William Myrick and Scott Jones (Shelly); uncle, Joseph Massenburg; three aunts, Murdie Boone Moore, Nancy Massenburg, and Earnestine Massenburg; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Special friends, Daphne Miles-Minter, Keith Butcher, AJ Taylor, Kenny Curry, Demond Jamison, and members of the "Black Dragon Kings" Motorcycle Club.



Public viewing will be Noon - 6:00pm Friday, July 24, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Stony Creek, Virginia.



A Celebration of Life Graveside will be 1:00pm Saturday, July 25, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, 18183 Old Forty Road, Waverly, VA, Rev. Jameson K. McLaughlin, Pastor.



Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Jones Funeral Home, 13013 Park Avenue Stony Creek, VA (434)246-3171



***Please follow CDC and the State of Virginia Guidelines for Social Distancing and Face Coverings**

