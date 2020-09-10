1/1
MARK MOORE
1963 - 2020
Deacon Mark "Hank" Moore, 57, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 3, 2020, in Hopewell, VA.

Mark was born on April 6, 1963, in Cincinnati, OH, to Mamie Moore and William Ford. He graduated from Purcell High School in 1982. He joined the U.S. Army soon after. At an early age, Mark accepted Christ and was baptized at Jerrell Baptist Church by the Rev. Al Goodwin.

Mark was predeceased by his father William Ford and brother Darrick Moore of Cincinnati, OH.

Left to cherish his memories is his wife, Jeanette Moore; children Nia Nelson (James), Sandra Robinson, Marcus Lovett (Sada), Tristan Bravill all of Ohio, Shequita Chavis (Kenneth), Shamondray Chavis, Sr., and Taccara Chavis all of Virginia; grandchildren Barbara Robinson, Amina Robinson, Keith Harris, Jr., Jeremiah Robinson, Tre`Shaw Robinson, Raeshaun Brice, Tramyah Robinson, Janiya Bridges, Alexis Bridges, Shamondray Chavis, Jr., Cy`Asia Kirby, Ja`Kyra Chavis, Jy`Mira Chavis, Ja`Cyon Chavis; mother Mamie Moore; one brother Reginald Moore of Cincinnati, OH; aunt Daisy Mae Goodwin (Albert); uncle Arthur Moore, Jr. (Marion); nephew Darrick Moore, Jr.; nieces Deanna Moore, Desiree Moore; sisters-in-law Donna Moore, Tracy Holcomb, Sophie Lyons (James); best friends John Greene, Mike Shaw and one devoted friend Michael Freeman; a host of relatives and friends.

Public viewing is Friday, September 11, 2020, at the funeral home.

A service will be held 11 am Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Christian Tabernacle Church 1001 W. High St. Petersburg, with Bishop Kenneth Hicks, Pastor.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
September 8, 2020
Very humbled and dedicated man of GOD. Use to have good conversations with Bro Mark. May his soul be at rest in the arms of the LORD.
Latherio Lane
Friend
September 6, 2020
To the Family of Deacon Mark Moore,
His candle will never go out, a friend/family like Mark lives on in our forever....


Sister Mays Mausella
Mausella Mays
Family
September 4, 2020
Sorry for your loss your family are in my prayers
Tasha Whitaker
