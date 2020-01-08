|
|
Mark Stuart Richards, 59, of Williamsburg, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born in Petersburg, VA, he was the son of the late Richard and Belle Richards. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Richards. Mark graduated from Tidewater Academy and attended Elon University. Mark had a strong passion for photography. He was the proud owner and operator of Thru the Lens Photography. He enjoyed racing, hunting, playing the guitar and drums, and eating Lebanese food and sushi. He especially enjoyed rooting for his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers! Most of all, he loved his family, friends, and his N.A. group dearly. With his outstanding personality, he never knew a stranger. He will be missed by many. He is survived by his sons, Ronald Kassin Richards and Anthony Kyle Richards; sister, Jacki Richards Sowers; nephews, Casey Sowers and Christian Sowers; loving companion, Marsha Westbrook; and loyal fuzz-balls, Jakob Dylan, Snowball, and Weasley. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Parkway Williamsburg, VA 23188, or online at www.williamsburghospice.org. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020