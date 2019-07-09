|
Mr. Mark Taylor passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack at his home on June 28, 2019. Mark was born in Richwood, WV, on August 8, 1965, to Jamie Cavendish and the late Ursula Zay Taylor. Mark served in the Army for 8 years and received an Honorable discharge. Mark was employed by the Produce Center for more than 15 years and was loved by everyone, co-workers and customers alike. Mark had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. Mark also enjoyed watching TV and was very protective of his remote.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Ursula Taylor; his brother, Jamie Taylor; two sisters, Frita Hatten and Myoka Wyatt; and his beloved son, Charles Taylor. Mark leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 21 years, Maggie Murray of Dinwiddie, VA; his sister, Candy Hume and husband, Rick, Rupert, West Virginia; sister, Robin Hoake, Rupert, West Virginia; his step-children, Michael Newman and wife, Brandi, Colonial Heights, VA, Pamela Beasley, Dinwiddie, VA, Brooke Hartle and husband Tim, Chester, VA, and Brandon Newman, Dinwiddie, VA. Mark also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews.
If you knew and loved Mark, your stories will be welcome at the celebration of life to be held at the Produce Center on July 14, 2019, at 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 9 to July 10, 2019