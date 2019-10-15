|
|
Mr. Marlin C. Webb, 71, of 1768 Monticello Street, Petersburg, VA, departed this life suddenly on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was a native of Petersburg, and the younger of twin sons born on February 19, 1948, to the late Mr. Darcie L. and Mrs. Lucy E. Taylor Webb.
Marlin accepted Christ as his Saviour at an early age and was baptized at Tabernacle Baptist Church where he served faithfully as a member until 2009. He later joined his wife and became a faithful member of Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church. At Oak Street, Marlin served as a member of the trustee board, combined usher board, Life Member Council and served in many other capacities as needed.
He attended Petersburg Public Schools and was a graduate of the Peabody High School Class of 1967. After graduation, Marlin was drafted into the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge on January 16, 1970. He decided to continue his education and received the degree of Bachelor of Arts from Saint Leo College in 1982.
Marlin worked at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company for 20 years. After leaving Brown and Williamson, he relocated to Randallstown, Maryland. He worked at the Fort Meade, Maryland Military Base and later at Washington Aqueduct where he retired. He moved back to Petersburg and briefly worked for the City of Petersburg.
He was an avid jogger and was often seen early in the mornings running as his form of exercise. He participated in many 5k & 10k races. He loved assisting with the Boys Scouts and enjoyed the outdoor activities, especially camping.
Marlin rekindled the friendship with his high school sweetheart, Joyce Johnson, and they married on August 14, 2010.
Marlin was preceded in death by his sisters, Brenda and Grace Webb, Marcelyne Payton; mother-in-law, Blanche Lundy Johnson; and brother-in-law, Robert Payton, Sr.
Along with his wife, Joyce Johnson Webb of Petersburg, Marlin leaves to cherish his memory: a step-son, Sean Williams (Cheryl) of Prince George; a step-daughter, Rev. Katina Williams of Petersburg; a stepgranddaughter, Kiana Williams of Prince George; two sisters, Ruby Webb of Randallstown, MD and Delilah Webb of Petersburg, VA; his twin brother, Maurice Webb (Sandra) of Randallstown, MD; nieces, Michelle Webb, M.D. of Atlanta, GA, Nicole Webb of Dayton, Ohio, Bashina Webb of Bronx, N.Y., Krystal Webb of Petersburg, Monica Brown and Alecia Payton of Montclair and East Orange, NJ respectively, Modestine Cantea (Kevin) of Richmond, Marlo Richardson of Smithfield; nephews, Damien Webb, Sr. of Petersburg, Andre Webb (Tandrea) of Owing Mills, MD, Robert Payton, Jr. of East Orange, NJ, Jonathan Crockett (Shannon) of Dayton, OH; aunts, Marion Hayes of Highland Springs, Mary T. Bonner and Hazel Lundy, all of Petersburg; uncle, Henry Taylor of Baltimore, MD; a sister-in-law, Sandra Johnson of Petersburg; a brother-in-law, Conrad Johnson of Chester; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 25 W. Wythe Street, Petersburg, VA. Rev. John D. Conwell, Pastor, Officiant and Rev. Dr. Rebecca Branch Griffin, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park.
The remains may be viewed on Thursday, October 17th, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
The family will receive friends at the residence and will assemble there at 11:00 a.m. on the day of service. They may be contacted by phone at: (804) 861-3043.
Metropolitan Funeral Service, Norfolk, VA, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019