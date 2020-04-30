|
|
Marquita Yaminah Spratley entered into this world on June 22, 1977, and left to be with her heavenly family on April 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Loretta Spratley; uncle, Melvin Clements; aunt, Lucille Brown; cousin, Trina Clements; and grandmother, Ola V. Clements, who raised her from a young age after her mother's passing until adulthood.
Marquita had a great love and compassion for caring for others. Her concern for the well being of others lead her to a very good career as a nurse assistant until the time of her passing. Her love for others and education was evident in her two young sons. Jason, who is a graduate of Virginia State University, Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelors of Arts Degree, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Master Controller Operator at WRIC 8 News, Richmond, VA, and Caleb who is currently enrolled in Benedict College as a Music Education Major with a Band and Academic Scholarship. Marquita accomplished a lot for and with her family.
Marquita leaves to cherish her memories her father, James H. Clements, Jr. of Hopewell, VA; two sons, Jason and Caleb Brown of Hopewell, VA; Karl Brown of Petersburg, VA (father of Jason and Caleb); one brother, Lawrence A. Saunders, Jr. of Petersburg, VA; grandfather, James H. Clements, Sr. of Hopewell, VA; grandmother, Louise Spratley of Chester, PA; uncles, John Henry Spratley, III of Richmond, VA, and Micheal Spratley of Chester, PA; aunts, Patricia Ann Spratley of Newark, DE; Deloris Jones and Rose Riley, both of Chester, PA; great uncle, Julius Clements of Hopewell, VA; great aunt, Lela (Lucy) Howard of Hopewell, VA; a devoted cousin/sister, Otelia Jefferson (Poobie) of Hopewell, VA; a cherished helpmate and friend, Daryll Evans; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Marquita will truly be missed. Her memory will be a keepsake with which we will never part. She may be gone home with our Heavenly Father, but she will always live in our hearts.
A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery, 4745 Mt. Sinai Rd., Prince George, VA. Service will be live streamed. Restricted public viewing will be Friday, May 1, 2020, from 12:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. Due to COVID-19, a face mask/covering will be required.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA 23860 (804) 458-5357.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020