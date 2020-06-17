MARRY RUDDOCK
The funeral service for Ms. Marry Ruddock will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 151 Washington St. Petersburg, Va. A public viewing will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
