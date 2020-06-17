The funeral service for Ms. Marry Ruddock will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 151 Washington St. Petersburg, Va. A public viewing will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 17, 2020.