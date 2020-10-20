1/1
MARSHA L WEISS
Marsha LaVonne Weiss, 77, of Dinwiddie passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 3, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Floyd R. and Laverne W. Downey, and was also preceded in death by her daughter, Milene McClellan.
She is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence C. Weiss; daughter, Marla Fanelli and husband, Wayne; grandchildren, Nicholas Fanelli and wife, Jacqueline, Kaila Bryan and husband, Matthew, Matthew Fanelli and wife, Dana; five great-grandchildren; son-in-law and primary caregiver, John McClellan; sister, Denise Majoris and husband, Louis; brother, Floyd Downey and wife, Barbara; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Interment will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
