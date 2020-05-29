Mr. Marshall Alvin Shelton, Sr., of Charlottesville, VA, entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Hiram Davis Medical Center, Petersburg, VA.
Professional Services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
Published in The Progress-Index on May 29, 2020.