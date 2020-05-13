|
Marshall Jones went to be with his Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020. He died at home after a short illness. Born on November 14, 1919, he celebrated his 100th birthday on November 14, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Vetrie Moore Jones; his mother, Lee Onie Jones; father, George Arthur Jones; seven brothers and three sisters. Born in Spring Place, Georgia, he lived 63 years in Chesterfield, Virginia. A World War II U.S. Navy veteran, he served in the South Pacific. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science degree and attained a Master of Science degree from Virginia State University. He was the retired County Agricultural Extension Agent for Chesterfield County retiring in 1975 after 27 years of service. After retirement he became the co-owner of Olive Hill Nursery in southern Chesterfield, was an adjunct instructor at John Tyler Community College, Virginia Commonwealth University and the Chesterfield County Technical Center. Certified as a Certified Landscape Designer, he served various officer positions and was an Honorary Life Member of the Virginia Society of Landscape Designers, He was a Golden Sheath Member of the National Grange, a life member of the National Association of County Agricultural Agents, a life member of National Association of Retired Federal Employees and the Central Virginia Nurserymen's Association. He was also the Treasurer of the Living Library and served as an officer and board member of Keep Virginia Beautiful as well as serving for 25 years on the board of the James River Soil and Water Conservation District. During his life he served as a deacon at the Chester Baptist Church, he was a member of the Chesterfield County Fair Association for many years and was inducted into the Chesterfield County Senior Hall of Fame in 1992. In his retirement, he and Vetrie travel to many parts of the United States as well as many parts of the world. During his life he had a thirst for knowledge and helping others. He lived a long and fruitful life and will be missed by family and friends. Due to the current nationwide situation there will only be a private family graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chester Baptist Church. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 13 to May 14, 2020