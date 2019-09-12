Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MARSHELL JONES
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
800 Augusta Avenue
Petersburg, VA
MARSHELL DENISE WYCHE JONES


1963 - 2019
MARSHELL DENISE WYCHE JONES Obituary
Mrs. Marshell Denise Wyche Jones of 19508 Temple Avenue, South Chesterfield, VA, earned her wings early Friday morning, September 6, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at her residence.

Marshell was born June 14, 1963, in Petersburg, VA, to the late Richard and Elizabeth Wyche. She was a graduate of Petersburg High School, Class of 1981. She was employed with Jim Formal Wear in Petersburg, until her health declined. She was also employed at the Virginia T's in Chesterfield for 10 years.

She loved to cook, decorate and had a love of playing word search puzzles. She loved her family with all her heart. She joined Mount Olivet Baptist Church and trusted God through her sickness.

Marshell leaves to cherish her husband of 29 years, Leroy Jones, Jr.; three devoted children, her daughter and caretaker, Tanisha Jones, sons, Raynold and Myron Jones, all of South Chesterfield, VA; devoted sisters, Gloria Hunter (Michael) of Norfolk, VA, and Cutina Ligon (Darren) of Dinwiddie, VA; three grandchildren, Aiyanna Parker, Kai Ayshia Johnson and Ranyiah Jones; two great grandchildren, Ryland and Raelyn Parker; father-in-law, Leroy Jones, Sr. of Petersburg, VA; devoted sister-in-law, Dale Y. Turner of Petersburg, VA; a host of aunts, uncles, extended nieces, nephews, family and friends including Brenda Hines-Johnson. A very special thanks to caretaker and sister, Cutina Ligon who was present throughout her illness and her four devoted daughters and also close family members.

The family wants to give a special thanks to Colonial Heights Rehabilitation, MCV, Intrepid Hospice and Southside Regional Medical Center.

Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, Pastor, and Pastor Keith Jones, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
