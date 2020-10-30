Mr. Martaz D. Thompson, 30, was born to Shelia Forbes and Thomas R. Thompson on July 6, 1990 in Petersburg, VA. He attended Petersburg Public Schools and was employed at Wendy's. He was loved by many and brought joy to those around him. He will forever be in our hearts.
Martaz was preceded in death by paternal great grandmother, Sarah Powell; paternal grandfather, Thomas Thompson; aunt, Margaret Winfield; maternal grandfathers, Channing Mallory, Sr. and Rufus Phillips; maternal grandmother, Alice Rebecca Hill Mallory; and two brothers, Thomas R. Mallory and George Linwood Jackson.
Martaz leaves to cherish his memories: three children, devoted Ava Thompson, Devon Thompson and DeSean Thompson; mother, Shelia Forbes (James); aunts, Alice Parham, Barbara Mallory, Brenda Bailey (Mack), Erma Wyatt (Keith), Janet Jones (Rodney), Lillian Mallory, Carol Sparkes (Dwayne) of Maryland, Brenda Prosise, Alma Crowder (Clyde), Mary Phillips, and Ethel Crowder; great aunts, Betty Street, Rosa Hall, Alice Crowder, Claire Palmer and Mary Prosise; uncles, Lewis Mallory (Rosalyn), Channing Mallory, Jr. of Florida, Lewis Mallory (Rosalyn), Douglas Hall, Leon Phillips, Larry Philips (Pearla), Geral Phillips (Irene), Gene Phillips, Ervin Phillips and Willie Jones; great uncle, Lawyer Mallory (Alfreda); devoted friends, Jazmine Seaborn, Jemica Merritt, Dee, T'Quan and numerous other; a host of devoted cousins too numerous to mention just know he loved you all.
Services will be held 4:00 P.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple, 1601 Youngs Road, Petersburg, VA, Dr. Suzie Y. Wright, Pastor and the Rev. Alexander Williams eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
