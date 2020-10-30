1/1
MARTAZ D. THOMPSON
1990 - 2020
Mr. Martaz D. Thompson, 30, was born to Shelia Forbes and Thomas R. Thompson on July 6, 1990 in Petersburg, VA. He attended Petersburg Public Schools and was employed at Wendy's. He was loved by many and brought joy to those around him. He will forever be in our hearts.

Martaz was preceded in death by paternal great grandmother, Sarah Powell; paternal grandfather, Thomas Thompson; aunt, Margaret Winfield; maternal grandfathers, Channing Mallory, Sr. and Rufus Phillips; maternal grandmother, Alice Rebecca Hill Mallory; and two brothers, Thomas R. Mallory and George Linwood Jackson.

Martaz leaves to cherish his memories: three children, devoted Ava Thompson, Devon Thompson and DeSean Thompson; mother, Shelia Forbes (James); aunts, Alice Parham, Barbara Mallory, Brenda Bailey (Mack), Erma Wyatt (Keith), Janet Jones (Rodney), Lillian Mallory, Carol Sparkes (Dwayne) of Maryland, Brenda Prosise, Alma Crowder (Clyde), Mary Phillips, and Ethel Crowder; great aunts, Betty Street, Rosa Hall, Alice Crowder, Claire Palmer and Mary Prosise; uncles, Lewis Mallory (Rosalyn), Channing Mallory, Jr. of Florida, Lewis Mallory (Rosalyn), Douglas Hall, Leon Phillips, Larry Philips (Pearla), Geral Phillips (Irene), Gene Phillips, Ervin Phillips and Willie Jones; great uncle, Lawyer Mallory (Alfreda); devoted friends, Jazmine Seaborn, Jemica Merritt, Dee, T'Quan and numerous other; a host of devoted cousins too numerous to mention just know he loved you all.

Services will be held 4:00 P.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple, 1601 Youngs Road, Petersburg, VA, Dr. Suzie Y. Wright, Pastor and the Rev. Alexander Williams eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Service
04:00 PM
Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 29, 2020
Love you cuz rest easy
Carla Hill
Family
October 29, 2020
Words cannot express my sincere sympathy in the sudden loss of our dear Tax. Please know that we may not understand why things happen the way they do but know that God is our strength and redeemer. He is our comforter and we must always look to the hills from whence cometh our help. We love you Sheila and family sincerely Sharean, Kita, BJ and Jas
,
Sharean Perry
Family
October 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Delores Jones
Family
October 27, 2020
I love you and miss you bestfriend I just want you to pull up on me one more time so we can just laugh and talk about life like we always did
Sherrell Thorpe
Friend
