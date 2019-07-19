|
Mrs. Martha Ann Ampey entered into eternal peace on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Springfield Gardens, New York. Martha was born on October 19, 1929, in Dinwiddie, VA, to the late Mollie Robinson and Americas Cloyd.
Martha met and married the love of her life, Walter James Ampey in Sussex County, VA, who preceded her in death. From this union, she is survived by her two children, Ernestine Loney (Alex) and James Henry Ampey (Angela). As the eldest of 13 children, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Bill, Eddie, Leroy, Rebecca and Mildred.
Martha was a dedicated wife and mother with a strong spiritual belief in God, her favorite scripture being the 23rd Psalm. In her early years, she became a member of First Baptist Church in Jarrett, VA, and later became a member of Fort Foote Baptist Church in Fort Washington, MD.
As the oldest child, Martha helped raise her siblings and was never able to finish her education. She worked all her life until she retired in 1993. Martha mastered several skills as a seamstress, a quilt master and a great cook that enjoyed baking, especially her infamous dump cake, sweet potato biscuits and white potato pudding. She also enjoyed fishing and crafting.
Martha leaves to cherish her memory her five sisters, Annie B. Hill (Stanley deceased) of Jarrett, VA, Gracie White (Walter deceased) and Beulah Prosise (Thomas, deceased), both of Petersburg, VA, Ann Mayfield (Clinton) of Jarrett, VA, Elizabeth Paul (Earl) of Brooklyn, NY; two brothers, James Robinson and John Hill (Janice) of Petersburg, VA; seven grandchildren, Eileen, Xandria (Colin), Tonya, Alexander, David, Yolanda and Norma; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and beloved friends.
Martha will truly be missed!
Service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 18463 Little Mill Road, Stony Creek, VA. The interment will be private.
Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 19 to July 20, 2019