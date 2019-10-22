Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA ANN PORTER WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTHA ANN PORTER WILLIAMS Obituary
Martha Ann Porter Williams of Dinwiddie passed away peacefully at her home on October 19, 2019. Born and raised in Franklin, Virginia, she is proceeded in death by her mother and father, Willie Marvin Porter, Janie Ethel Porter; and her sister-in-law, Anne Porter. Ms. Williams was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She graduated from Franklin High School, and also a graduate from James Madison College, Class of 1955. She retired from Southside Virginia Training Center in 1995. Following her retirement she enjoyed traveling on bus trips, reading and spending time with her family at the beach.
She is survived by her son, Dale Williams (Kimberly); daughters, Junie Williams Rackley Raught (Richard), Lynn Yager (Buddy); granddaughters, Tiffany Hicks (Greg), Kelly Ross (Marcus); grandson Brandon Williams; step-grandchildren, Daniel Roberts and Hannah Roberts. Also, great-grandchildren, Hunter Hicks, Ashlyn Hicks, Khamari Williams, Luke Hicks; Brother, Gilbert Porter.
A funeral visitation service will be held on October 23, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home Petersburg Chapel. A funeral will take place on October 24, 2019. at 11:00 a.m. at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home Petersburg Chapel. Interment to follow at Poplar Springs Cemetery, Franklin Va. Condolences can be registered to www.jtmorriss.com or the .
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now