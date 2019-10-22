|
Martha Ann Porter Williams of Dinwiddie passed away peacefully at her home on October 19, 2019. Born and raised in Franklin, Virginia, she is proceeded in death by her mother and father, Willie Marvin Porter, Janie Ethel Porter; and her sister-in-law, Anne Porter. Ms. Williams was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She graduated from Franklin High School, and also a graduate from James Madison College, Class of 1955. She retired from Southside Virginia Training Center in 1995. Following her retirement she enjoyed traveling on bus trips, reading and spending time with her family at the beach.
She is survived by her son, Dale Williams (Kimberly); daughters, Junie Williams Rackley Raught (Richard), Lynn Yager (Buddy); granddaughters, Tiffany Hicks (Greg), Kelly Ross (Marcus); grandson Brandon Williams; step-grandchildren, Daniel Roberts and Hannah Roberts. Also, great-grandchildren, Hunter Hicks, Ashlyn Hicks, Khamari Williams, Luke Hicks; Brother, Gilbert Porter.
A funeral visitation service will be held on October 23, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home Petersburg Chapel. A funeral will take place on October 24, 2019. at 11:00 a.m. at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home Petersburg Chapel. Interment to follow at Poplar Springs Cemetery, Franklin Va. Condolences can be registered to www.jtmorriss.com or the .
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019