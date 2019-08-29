|
Martha D. Haggans of 1634 West Washington Street, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at MCV VCU Medical Center. She was surrounded by family and friends when God called her home. "EARTH HAS NO SORROW HEAVEN CANNOT HEAL." Martha expressed her readiness for this journey. She had a little talk with Jesus and that made everything alright.
Martha was born July 5, 1964, to the proud parents, Ms. Annie Lee Wilson and Mr. John Haggans who both preceded her in death.
Martha D. was employed by Church & Dwight until she retired due to declining health. She worked for Colonial Heights Nursing Home along with Carter Wallace. Martha was a dedicated worker to her employers as well as her family. She was a very meek and pleasant spirit to be around.
Martha D. was an avid reader and loved to sew. A girl after God's own heart. She confessed Christ at an early age. Martha's grandchildren were every beat of her heart. She enjoyed spending quality time with them. Traneysia & Travonye keep your grandma memories in your heart. Grandma's love is forever and always.
Martha was educated early in Baltimore, Md. Her parents later moved south to Petersburg, VA, where she completed the remainder of her education in the Petersburg School Systems.
Along with her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her one and only sister, Lenora Smith; and one brother, James Hall.
Martha is survived by her life partner, companion and caregiver, James A. Pegram, Jr. of Petersburg, VA. How ironic the date they met and the date she departed are one in the same. How she will be missed my him. She also leaves to cherish her memories: three children, Niesha Haggans, twins Jasimine Pegram and James A. Pegram III, all of Petersburg, VA; one brother, Marvin Hall of Baltimore, MD; two beloved grandchildren, Traneysia and Travonye Haggans, both of Petersburg, VA; three nephews one closer than a brother, Sidney Hall (Stephanie), Chris Hall and Richard Gillard; and a host of people that she loved and cared deeply for, among them a devoted niece, Monee Pierre Hall; and a devoted friend, Denise Baskerville.
Many thanks to the staff of MCV Hospital and Liberty Dialysis. We would be remiss if we did not show gratitude for Rev. Antonio Tucker and the staff at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home. Thank you for your service.
A Celebration of Life will held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr. will eulogize.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019