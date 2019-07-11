|
Ms. Martha Olive Rowe, 75, went home to be with the Lord on June 30, 2019. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.
She lived in Dinwiddie and graduated from Midway High School. She was Miss Midway 1961. She loved playing basketball and softball. Ms. Rowe was employed with Titmus Optical for many years.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Alexander Rowe and mother, Martha Caroline Rowe. She is survived by siblings, Doris and Gene Biggs, Barbara Ann and Blair Slayden, Kathy Riggins, Charles and Betty Aders; nephews, Derek A. Biggs and Scott Biggs; niece, Tabitha and Melvin Davis; numerous cousins; best friend, Joyce Christopher and longtime friend, Mary Hamilton. She attended Lyons Avenue Bible Church. She loved Helen and Donald Grover, her pastor.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Lyons Avenue Bible Church, Colonial Heights. Sleep in heavenly peace. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 11 to July 12, 2019