Martha Vaughan Toone, 95, of S. Chesterfield, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 25, 1924, to the late James Daniel and Lilla Barr Vaughan. Mrs. Toone was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Jordan Anderson Toone Jr; and a brother, Joseph Vaughan. She was a longtime member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Colonial Heights.
She is survived by a son, Robert G. Toone Sr. and his wife, Linda F. Toone; three grandchildren, Tracy Rogers, Robert G. Toone Jr., and Adrienne M. Southworth; and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Virginia, with the Reverend Terri Mason officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church 3120 Woodlawn Avenue Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019