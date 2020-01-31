Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
3701 Conduit Road
Colonial Heights, VA
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
3701 Conduit Road
Colonial Heights, VA
MARTHA WALL GUNTER


1950 - 2020
Martha Wall Gunter, 69, of Colonial Heights, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mrs. Gunter was born in Richmond, Virginia, on October 11, 1950, to Harold Spencer and Vivian Elmore Wall. She was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Colonial Heights. She was previously an elementary school teacher for Colonial Heights Schools and was part owner, along with her sister Debbie, of Old Dominion Gift Baskets. Her favorite hobbies were traveling, especially to Europe, and spending time with her Boston Terrier, Oliver. Martha loved going to the Chesapeake Bay where she enjoyed watching the sunrises and sunsets. She was a past president of the Colonial Heights Kiwanis Club and of the Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce, where she served for many years in both organizations. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Spencer Wall. She is survived by her husband, Donald Lee Gunter; son, Robert Harrison Gunter; mother, Vivian Elmore Wall; sister, Debbie Wall Barnes; nephews, Matthew Barnes and Eric Barnes (Megan); sister-in-law, Catherine Pollard (John) and their children, Christopher Pollard, (Dana), Edwards Pollard (Kim), Beth Ann Pollard (Brad) and Mary Pollard; and many other family members. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3701 Conduit Road, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Pastors Brian Simmons and Jeaux Simmons officiating. The family will receive friends at Wesley United Methodist Church beginning at 12 noon until time of service. Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
