1/
MARTHA YOW SHIPP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARTHA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Yow Shipp, 77, of North Prince George, VA, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born in Hopewell, VA, she was the daughter of John Yow and Gladys Burton. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Dana Ayers. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Elmond Ray Shipp; daughter, Kimberly Shipp; grandchildren, Crystal, Daniel, Timmy, and James; five great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.

To honor her, a graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for well-wishers to make a donation to a charity or cause of your choice.

Please feel free to share your favorite memories or condolences on www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved