Martha Yow Shipp, 77, of North Prince George, VA, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born in Hopewell, VA, she was the daughter of John Yow and Gladys Burton. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Dana Ayers. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Elmond Ray Shipp; daughter, Kimberly Shipp; grandchildren, Crystal, Daniel, Timmy, and James; five great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
To honor her, a graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for well-wishers to make a donation to a charity or cause of your choice.
